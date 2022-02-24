Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 135

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.84) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTRO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 91.45 ($1.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.43. The company has a market cap of £157.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 82.75 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.80 ($2.01).

About Metro Bank (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

