Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 135

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.84) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTRO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 91.45 ($1.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.43. The company has a market cap of £157.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 82.75 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.80 ($2.01).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

