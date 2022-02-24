Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in RingCentral by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $394.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.
In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
