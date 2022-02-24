Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Amundi purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,024,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 183,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in First American Financial by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 162,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

