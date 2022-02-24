Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 742,148 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 666,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 585,193 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

SRC stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

