Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,406 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,688,000 after purchasing an additional 268,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 25.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 18.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter.

KMT opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

