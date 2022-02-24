Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,777 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

PENN stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.