Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,845 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $129,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

