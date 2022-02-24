Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,968 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.