Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $884.83 million-$884.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.150-$38.500 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD opened at $1,380.65 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,523.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,513.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,891,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.