MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

