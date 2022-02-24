MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,254,000 after buying an additional 1,246,129 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,415,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,836,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.