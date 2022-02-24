MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.19. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGPI. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

In related news, insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $276,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

