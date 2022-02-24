Michelle Mapes Purchases 3,500 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Mapes purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $305.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

