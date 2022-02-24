Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.740-$8.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.830-$1.990 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.45.

MAA traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,704. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $131.45 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

