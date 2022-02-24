Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 18,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 27,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.34 million and a PE ratio of -36.25. The company has a current ratio of 40.96, a quick ratio of 29.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

