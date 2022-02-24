Millennium Management LLC Acquires 314,963 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 431.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,963 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 188,103 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

