Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVI stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

