Millennium Management LLC Has $17.15 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Workiva stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

