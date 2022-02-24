Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

LEA opened at $163.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

