Millennium Management LLC Sells 273,954 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRTC stock opened at $107.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.60. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

