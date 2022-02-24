Millennium Management LLC Sells 65,720 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 140.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,028. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $85.53 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

