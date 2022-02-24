MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiNK Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INKT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 75,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,490. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49.

