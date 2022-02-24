Mirrored Tesla Price Tops $845.22 on Major Exchanges (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $7.79 million and $417,600.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $845.22 or 0.02402873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.43 or 0.06716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,167.12 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00048563 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 9,212 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

