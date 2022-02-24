Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.93

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 3776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.
Mitie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITFY)
Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
