Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

MITEY opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

