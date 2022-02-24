MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.79% from the stock’s current price.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $45,228,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

