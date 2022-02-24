MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $21,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $26,262,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,876 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $454.80 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

