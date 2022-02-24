MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average is $177.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.13.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

