MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after purchasing an additional 592,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of DD opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

