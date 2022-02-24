MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,972,000 after buying an additional 76,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 994,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,502,000 after buying an additional 90,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after buying an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

