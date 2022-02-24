Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $0.99. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 3,004 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Mobivity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

