Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5,971.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,585 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,513 shares of company stock worth $76,116,761 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.45. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

