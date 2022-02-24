Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend by 58.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,439,000 after purchasing an additional 719,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 160,173 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

