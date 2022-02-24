Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,439,000 after purchasing an additional 719,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,318,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 160,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

