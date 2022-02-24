Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$64.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. Moncler has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

