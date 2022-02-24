monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNDY. Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.50.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.12. monday.com has a 1 year low of $126.61 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.