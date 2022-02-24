Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

