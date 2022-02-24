Morgan Stanley Buys 43,895 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Textron were worth $46,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Textron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

