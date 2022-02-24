Morgan Stanley Has $45.80 Million Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $45,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Clear Secure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 550,292 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,613.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

