Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 1,485,293 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,485,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $66,382,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

ON stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.