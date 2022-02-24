Morgan Stanley Sells 412,987 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 412,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $45,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.63.

TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

