Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Paul Smith Sells 464,119 Shares

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total value of £199,571.17 ($271,414.62).

LON:MCL opened at GBX 14.05 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.89 million and a PE ratio of 17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.45. Morses Club PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 12.07 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Get Morses Club alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Monday.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.