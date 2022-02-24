Mowi ASA Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Mowi ASA stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.04.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.
About Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.
