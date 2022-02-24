Mowi ASA Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Mowi ASA stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

MHGVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

