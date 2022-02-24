M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,782. The firm has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

