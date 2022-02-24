M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $162,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,247,674. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.