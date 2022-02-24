M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,209 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Petco Health and Wellness accounts for approximately 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,910,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after acquiring an additional 966,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 862,047 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 13,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.79.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

