M&T Bank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in M&T Bank by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,667,000 after buying an additional 115,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 119,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.