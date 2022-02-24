Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.95

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 570045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)
