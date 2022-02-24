Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $813.00

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 813 ($11.06) and last traded at GBX 821.39 ($11.17), with a volume of 42579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($11.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £963.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 896.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 905.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

