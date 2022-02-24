N-able (NYSE:NABL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:NABL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 551,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. N-able has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in N-able by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after purchasing an additional 284,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of N-able by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of N-able by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 209,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of N-able by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of N-able by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

